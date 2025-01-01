 Skip to main content

Why write a manuscript summary?

A summary helps the topic editor assess whether your work is a good fit for the collection and reduces the risk of overlap with other submissions.

How to submit your manuscript summary

  1. Log in to your My Frontiers account.

  2. Open your chosen Research Topic and click Submit.

  3. Select “Submit your manuscript summary.”

  4. Confirm the journal and choose “Research Topic Manuscript Summary.”

  5. Enter your summary details and confirm statements.

  6. Submit for editor review.

What to include

  • A brief overview of your article with main objective and methods (results not required).

  • Clear, concise writing aligned to the Topic’s scope.

  • Simple flow: introduction → objectives → methods → anticipated contribution.