Frontiers’ Research Topics are open, collaborative article collections built around emerging themes — connecting researchers to publish, discuss, and discover together.

Defined and led by expert researchers, they bring together communities to write, review, and publish articles around a shared interest – sparking conversation, stimulating collaboration, and accelerating scientific discovery. These collections showcase high-quality research, helping you boost visibility, impact, and citations.

Frontiers in Psychology is the most cited journal in its field, exploring psychological sciences - from clinical research to cognitive science, from imaging studies to human factors, and from animal cognition to social psychology.