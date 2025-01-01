Surgery is a dynamic field that drives innovation in diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. Our Research Topics cover techniques, technologies, and outcomes across specialties, from minimally invasive procedures to surgical robotics and perioperative care. By connecting research with practice, we aim to improve recovery, precision, and long-term health outcomes.

The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of surgery. These Research Topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Surgery, as open access articles..