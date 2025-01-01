Synaptic neuroscience explores how neurons communicate to shape behavior, learning, and disease. Our Research Topics examine the molecular, structural, and functional aspects of synapses, from plasticity and signaling to development and dysfunction. By uncovering the mechanisms of synaptic activity, we aim to deepen understanding of brain function and inform new therapeutic approaches.

The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of synaptic neuroscience. These Research Topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience, as open access articles.