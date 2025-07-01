Read, publish, and discover.

With no cost to you.

Your research is changing the world. We’re maximizing its impact by removing barriers to publishing, starting with article publishing charges (APCs) for authors. Our new partnership model with the University of Miami makes publishing faster, easier, and free for researchers.

Under this agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Miami will receive unlimited publishing across a selection of Frontiers journals without charge.

Rapidly share your findings , increasing visibility and impact within the academic community and beyond.

Build on your research with new findings, pursue innovative directions, and explore deeper the topics that matter most to you.

Develop your research portfolio and open doors to new career advancements.

Discover how we publish at Frontiers. If you’re ready to publish, check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about the submission process, from choosing a journal to preparing your manuscript.

Are you eligible?

Fees shouldn't get in the way of making an impact. Every decision we make revolves around what's best for researchers. Our flat fee model empowers you to focus on what matters most: disseminating your research, growing your visibility, and expanding your impact.

To be eligible under the partnership, please ensure:

the corresponding author must be affiliated with the University of Miami .

the corresponding author must use their institutional email address when submitting their manuscripts.

The partnership established with your institution allows you and your colleagues to submit an unlimited number of manuscripts. Once your article has passed peer review, it’s published with no APCs or invoices.

The right journal for your research

Choosing the right journal is crucial for your research to reach the right audience. The agreement includes five high-impact titles from Frontiers’ portfolio:

Institutions covered by the flat-fee model benefit from unlimited publishing opportunities for their authors, ensuring seamless and unrestricted dissemination of research. We are proud to collaborate with these institutions and funders in advancing open access and fostering accessible, high-quality research for all.

Submitting made simple

We use the latest custom-built technology and AI tools to support you at every stage of the publishing process, from submission to publication – saving you time to spend on more research.

Experience a simplified submission process without administrative barriers to publication.

See your work reach peer review sooner and connect with reviewers to improve your manuscript.

From submission to publication and beyond, our user-friendly platform makes organizing your research and tracking your impact easy.

Not an affiliated author?

We collaborate with hundreds of institutions across the world. If you want to join them, tell your librarian about Frontiers institutional plans - just submit the form below with the details of your open access institutional representative.