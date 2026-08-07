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Department of Biochemistry, Medical Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology
Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolutionary Developmental Biology
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stem Cell Research
Ruhr University Bochum
Bochum, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Embryonic Development