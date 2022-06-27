amanda gay fisher
Department of Biochemistry, Medical Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology
Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolutionary Developmental Biology
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stem Cell Research
Ruhr University Bochum
Bochum, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Embryonic Development
Department of Biochemistry, Medical Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Chromosome and Chromatin Biology
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Signaling
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Morphogenesis and Patterning
Duke University
Durham, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Death and Survival
Kindai University Faculty of Medicine
Sakai, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Growth and Division
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Stem Cell Research
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Little Rock, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Traffic and Organelle Dynamics
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Cell Biology
Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine (GIMM)
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Morphogenesis and Patterning
Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular and Cellular Pathology
université de montréal
Montreal, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Cell Biology