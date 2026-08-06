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Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University
Clayton, Australia
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Institute of Molecular Biology of Barcelona, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
School of Applied Sciences, London South Bank University
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division