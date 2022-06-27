philipp kaldis
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Department of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University
Clayton, Australia
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Institute of Molecular Biology of Barcelona, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
School of Applied Sciences, London South Bank University
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Institute of Animal Physiology and Genetics, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Instituto de Biología Molecular de Barcelona (IBMB), Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
University of Toledo
Toledo, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
University of California, Riverside
Riverside, United States
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
University of Science and Technology of China
Hefei, China
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Huazhong Agricultural University
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Garvan Institute of Medical Research
Darlinghurst, Australia
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division
Department of Oncology, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Cell Growth and Division