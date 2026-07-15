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Kindai University Faculty of Medicine
Sakai, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Faculty of Medicine, American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Associate Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Institute of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Brain Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration