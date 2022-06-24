Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Faculty of Medicine, Kindai University
Osakasayama-shi , Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Leipzig University
Leipzig , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Faculty of Medicine, American University of Beirut
Beirut , Lebanon
Associate Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration
Université de Paris
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Cell Adhesion and Migration