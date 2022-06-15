Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is an interdisciplinary journal that focuses on the fundamental biological processes of life.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Amanda Gay Fisher (University of Oxford, UK), this journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SCIE), and the DOAJ, among others, and welcomes submissions on intracellular and extracellular dynamics.

The journal covers a wide spectrum of topics within cell and developmental biology including, but not limited to:

cancer cell biology

cell adhesion and migration

cell death and survival

cell growth and division

cellular biochemistry

chromosome and chromatin biology

embryonic development

epigenomics and epigenetics

evolutionary developmental biology

membrane traffic and organelle dynamics

molecular and cellular pathology

molecular and cellular reproduction

morphogenesis and patterning

signaling

stem cell research.

In addition, Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is interested in fundamental and translational research in molecular medicine and stem cell biology. The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that consist solely of Bibliometric studies, Mendelian Randomization, or computational studies of public data are not accepted for publication in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology. Such manuscripts might be submitted to another Frontiers Journal when appropriate and must adhere to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy. Additionally, studies that only report the therapeutic efficacy of certain compounds or treatments without providing insights into the underlying cellular and developmental biology mechanisms are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Ethics Statement:

All manuscripts submitted to Cell and Developmental Biology that have been conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulations and the Declaration of Helsinki. Ethics committee approval and informed patient consent are required for studies involving human subjects. Ethics committee approval is also needed for studies involving animals.

Frontiers follows the guidelines and best practice recommendations published by the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). Authors should refer to the author guidelines for full details.