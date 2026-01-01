Community reviewer guidelines
Welcome to Frontiers’ reviewer network
These guidelines provide practical information about your role as a Community Reviewer and how to complete reviews using Frontiers tools. They are designed to help you deliver clear, constructive feedback, follow ethical best practice, and manage reviews efficiently.
If you have questions about a review invitation, deadlines, conflicts of interest, or using the platform, contact your journal team.
About your role
Community Reviewers play an important role in peer review by helping assess the rigor, clarity, and reliability of submitted manuscripts. Alongside Associate Editors, reviewers help safeguard research quality and support authors in improving how they communicate their work.
As a reviewer, you are asked to provide an independent, evidence-based assessment of the manuscript and offer constructive feedback that helps authors strengthen their study and presentation.
Responsibilities of reviewers
Reviewers evaluate manuscripts to help ensure that:
The study design, methods, and analyses are appropriate and correctly applied
Ethical standards have been observed and clearly documented where required
The conclusions are supported by a valid interpretation of the results
The manuscript communicates the research clearly and transparently
Reviewers must:
Maintain confidentiality
Treat all manuscript files, data, and review reports as confidential.
Only share content within the Review Forum with the authors and handling editor.
Do not post review reports publicly or share manuscript content outside the review process.
Preserve anonymity
Do not disclose your identity to authors or other reviewers until the review process is complete.
Do not use the Review Forum to reveal identifying details about yourself.
Uphold professional conduct
Use respectful, constructive language.
Focus feedback on the work, not the authors.
Inappropriate language or unconstructive behavior may result in removal from an assignment and, in serious cases, removal from the reviewer network.
Ensure timeliness
Complete your review as promptly as possible.
If you expect delays, notify the handling editor and the peer review team as soon as you can so they can support next steps.
For additional ethical guidance on peer review, refer to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) reviewer guidelines.
Loop
Loop is a free academic network that helps researchers present their profile, connect with colleagues, and track publications.
As a Topic Editor, Loop can help you:
Improve discoverability of your work and editorial contributions
Connect with researchers in and beyond your field
Keep your publications linked to your profile
Getting started (overview)
My Frontiers
My Frontiers is your central workspace for Frontiers activity, including Research Topics and editorial assignments.
In My Frontiers, you can:
View active and past assignments
Track tasks and deadlines
Access your Research Topic workspace
Send and receive platform messages (including from the Review Forum)
Key areas you may use:
Dashboard: overview of tasks and activity
My projects: access your Research Topic and editorial assignments
Resources: up-to-date guidance for your roles
Inbox: message history across Frontiers tools
Certificates: editor certificates (where applicable)
Learn how to get started with My Frontiers.
Review Forum
The Review Forum is where peer review takes place. It enables direct, constructive dialogue between authors, reviewers, and the handling editor to clarify points and improve the manuscript.
Detailed, role-specific instructions for handling manuscripts in the Review Forum are provided separately in the peer review guidelines for Topic Editors.
Contact your editorial office
Should you have questions regarding any of the following please see the contact guide below to direct your query to the appropriate party:
Potential conflict of interest, review process, technical queries, research integrity and ethics: Peer Review Research Integrity
[journal name].editorial.office@frontiersin.org
Technical/software issues: Support
support@frontiersin.org
Details of your editorial role: Journal Manager & Journal Specialists
[journal name]@frontiersin.org e.g., microbiology@frontiersin.org
Post-acceptance, proof stage of publication: Production
[journal name].production.office@frontiersin.org