These guidelines provide practical information about your role as a Community Reviewer and how to complete reviews using Frontiers tools. They are designed to help you deliver clear, constructive feedback, follow ethical best practice, and manage reviews efficiently.

If you have questions about a review invitation, deadlines, conflicts of interest, or using the platform, contact your journal team.

About your role

Community Reviewers play an important role in peer review by helping assess the rigor, clarity, and reliability of submitted manuscripts. Alongside Associate Editors, reviewers help safeguard research quality and support authors in improving how they communicate their work.

As a reviewer, you are asked to provide an independent, evidence-based assessment of the manuscript and offer constructive feedback that helps authors strengthen their study and presentation.

Responsibilities of reviewers

Reviewers evaluate manuscripts to help ensure that:

The study design, methods, and analyses are appropriate and correctly applied

Ethical standards have been observed and clearly documented where required

The conclusions are supported by a valid interpretation of the results

The manuscript communicates the research clearly and transparently

Reviewers must:

Maintain confidentiality

Treat all manuscript files, data, and review reports as confidential.

Only share content within the Review Forum with the authors and handling editor.

Do not post review reports publicly or share manuscript content outside the review process.

Preserve anonymity

Do not disclose your identity to authors or other reviewers until the review process is complete.

Do not use the Review Forum to reveal identifying details about yourself.

Uphold professional conduct

Use respectful, constructive language.

Focus feedback on the work, not the authors.

Inappropriate language or unconstructive behavior may result in removal from an assignment and, in serious cases, removal from the reviewer network.

Ensure timeliness

Complete your review as promptly as possible.

If you expect delays, notify the handling editor and the peer review team as soon as you can so they can support next steps.

For additional ethical guidance on peer review, refer to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) reviewer guidelines.

Getting started (overview)

My Frontiers is your central workspace for Frontiers activity, including Research Topics and editorial assignments.

In My Frontiers, you can:

View active and past assignments

Track tasks and deadlines

Access your Research Topic workspace

Send and receive platform messages (including from the Review Forum)

Key areas you may use:

Dashboard: overview of tasks and activity

My projects: access your Research Topic and editorial assignments

Resources: up-to-date guidance for your roles

Inbox: message history across Frontiers tools

Certificates: editor certificates (where applicable)

Learn how to get started with My Frontiers.

The Review Forum is where peer review takes place. It enables direct, constructive dialogue between authors, reviewers, and the handling editor to clarify points and improve the manuscript.

Detailed, role-specific instructions for handling manuscripts in the Review Forum are provided separately in the peer review guidelines for Topic Editors.

