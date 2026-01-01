For Reviewers: Manuscript-Centric Peer Review
A clearer way to review manuscripts
Manuscript-Centric Peer Review (MCPR) is a new review experience designed to make peer review clearer, more collaborative, and easier to navigate.
Rather than working across multiple files, reports, and discussion threads, reviewers can engage directly with the manuscript through inline annotations and a shared review workspace.
The peer review process, editorial standards, and reviewer responsibilities remain the same. MCPR simply provides a more intuitive way to review, discuss, and improve research.
Why we're introducing MCPR
Peer review works best when feedback is easy to understand, discussions are productive, and reviewers can focus on evaluating the science.
MCPR has been designed to:
make peer review more intuitive and easier to navigate
reduce the need to switch between files, tabs, and tools
keep feedback connected to the relevant manuscript text
support clearer collaboration between reviewers, editors, and authors
create a more modern review experience
The goal is to reduce friction in the review process while maintaining the rigor and quality standards researchers expect.
What's different?
MCPR introduces a manuscript-focused review experience where comments, discussions, and revisions stay connected to the text being reviewed.
With MCPR, you can:
review a rendered version of the manuscript within the platform
add comments through inline highlights and annotations
participate in discussions linked directly to specific passages
collaborate with authors and editors in a shared workspace
track review activity in a single location
By keeping feedback connected to the manuscript, the new platform makes it easier to understand, discuss, and address reviewer comments.
What stays the same?
While the experience looks different, the foundations of peer review remain unchanged.
You will continue to:
assess the scientific quality and rigor of manuscripts
provide constructive feedback to authors
evaluate revisions and author responses
declare any conflicts of interest
support editors in making publication decisions
follow the same ethical and confidentiality requirements
MCPR changes how you interact with the manuscript, not how peer review decisions are made.
The reviewer journey in MCPR
1. Review the manuscript
After accepting a review invitation, you'll enter the manuscript workspace.
From there, you can:
read the manuscript
explore supporting materials
add annotations directly to the text
record observations as you review
Because comments are linked to specific sections of the manuscript, authors and editors can easily understand the context of your feedback.
2. Submit your review
Once you have completed your assessment, you'll submit your review report and recommendation.
Your review should focus on the scientific quality of the work, including the study design, methodology, interpretation of results, presentation of findings, and any ethical considerations.
3. Review author responses
If revisions are requested, authors will respond to reviewer comments and update the manuscript.
You'll be notified when revisions are available and can return to the manuscript workspace to:
review author responses
revisit annotated sections
assess whether concerns have been addressed
continue discussions where clarification is needed
4. Collaborate through interactive review
MCPR supports collaborative review by bringing discussions into a shared environment.
Reviewers, authors, and editors can communicate directly within the platform, helping to:
clarify feedback
resolve questions more efficiently
keep discussions connected to the relevant text
support constructive scientific dialogue
5. Make your final recommendation
Once your comments have been addressed, you can update your recommendation.
Depending on the outcome, you may:
endorse the manuscript for publication
request additional revisions
raise remaining concerns with the editor
Your recommendation contributes to the editor's final decision.
Tips for reviewing in MCPR
Focus on the science
Assess whether the research question, methodology, analysis, and conclusions are robust, transparent, and supported by the evidence presented.
Make feedback specific
Inline annotations are most effective when comments are clear, actionable, and linked to a specific issue or suggestion.
Be constructive
Good peer review helps authors strengthen their work. Aim to provide feedback that is respectful, evidence-based, and focused on improvement.
Maintain confidentiality
Manuscripts, review discussions, and review materials should remain confidential throughout the review process.
Help improve MCPR
MCPR will continue to evolve as we learn from reviewers, editors, and authors. Feedback gathered during rollout helps shape future improvements and ensures the platform supports the needs of the research community.
Share your feedback
Have you recently reviewed a manuscript in MCPR? We'd love to hear about your experience.
Complete our short survey to share your feedback and help us improve the platform for reviewers across the research community.
[Take the MCPR feedback survey]
Frequently asked questions
What is MCPR?
Manuscript-Centric Peer Review (MCPR) is a review experience that allows reviewers, editors, and authors to work directly on the manuscript through inline annotations and connected discussions.
Is MCPR changing the peer review process?
No. MCPR changes the review experience, not the review process. Editorial standards, reviewer responsibilities, and publication decisions remain the same.
How is MCPR different from traditional review systems?
MCPR keeps manuscript content, feedback, discussions, and revisions together in a shared workspace, reducing the need to switch between files and tools.
Can I comment directly on the manuscript?
Yes. MCPR allows reviewers to provide feedback through inline highlights and annotations linked to specific sections of text.
Will I still submit a review report?
Yes. Reviewers continue to submit formal review reports and recommendations as part of the evaluation process.
Can I discuss revisions with authors?
Yes. MCPR supports collaborative discussions between reviewers, authors, and editors throughout the review process.
How can I provide feedback on MCPR?
You can share your experience through the MCPR feedback survey[JL2] . Feedback from reviewers helps guide future platform improvements and development.
What if I need help using MCPR?
If you have questions about the review process or encounter technical issues, contact your journal's editorial office or support team for assistance.
Learn more about the review process and share your feedback to help improve MCPR for reviewers across the research community.