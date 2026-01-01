For Reviewers: Manuscript-Centric Peer Review

A clearer way to review manuscripts

Manuscript-Centric Peer Review (MCPR) is a new review experience designed to make peer review clearer, more collaborative, and easier to navigate.

Rather than working across multiple files, reports, and discussion threads, reviewers can engage directly with the manuscript through inline annotations and a shared review workspace.

The peer review process, editorial standards, and reviewer responsibilities remain the same. MCPR simply provides a more intuitive way to review, discuss, and improve research.

Why we're introducing MCPR

Peer review works best when feedback is easy to understand, discussions are productive, and reviewers can focus on evaluating the science.

MCPR has been designed to:

make peer review more intuitive and easier to navigate

reduce the need to switch between files, tabs, and tools

keep feedback connected to the relevant manuscript text

support clearer collaboration between reviewers, editors, and authors

create a more modern review experience

The goal is to reduce friction in the review process while maintaining the rigor and quality standards researchers expect.

What's different?

MCPR introduces a manuscript-focused review experience where comments, discussions, and revisions stay connected to the text being reviewed.

With MCPR, you can:

review a rendered version of the manuscript within the platform

add comments through inline highlights and annotations

participate in discussions linked directly to specific passages

collaborate with authors and editors in a shared workspace

track review activity in a single location

By keeping feedback connected to the manuscript, the new platform makes it easier to understand, discuss, and address reviewer comments.

What stays the same?

While the experience looks different, the foundations of peer review remain unchanged.

You will continue to:

assess the scientific quality and rigor of manuscripts

provide constructive feedback to authors

evaluate revisions and author responses

declare any conflicts of interest

support editors in making publication decisions

follow the same ethical and confidentiality requirements

MCPR changes how you interact with the manuscript, not how peer review decisions are made.

The reviewer journey in MCPR

1. Review the manuscript

After accepting a review invitation, you'll enter the manuscript workspace.

From there, you can:

read the manuscript

explore supporting materials

add annotations directly to the text

record observations as you review

Because comments are linked to specific sections of the manuscript, authors and editors can easily understand the context of your feedback.

2. Submit your review

Once you have completed your assessment, you'll submit your review report and recommendation.

Your review should focus on the scientific quality of the work, including the study design, methodology, interpretation of results, presentation of findings, and any ethical considerations.

3. Review author responses

If revisions are requested, authors will respond to reviewer comments and update the manuscript.

You'll be notified when revisions are available and can return to the manuscript workspace to:

review author responses

revisit annotated sections

assess whether concerns have been addressed

continue discussions where clarification is needed

4. Collaborate through interactive review

MCPR supports collaborative review by bringing discussions into a shared environment.

Reviewers, authors, and editors can communicate directly within the platform, helping to:

clarify feedback

resolve questions more efficiently

keep discussions connected to the relevant text

support constructive scientific dialogue

5. Make your final recommendation

Once your comments have been addressed, you can update your recommendation.

Depending on the outcome, you may:

endorse the manuscript for publication

request additional revisions

raise remaining concerns with the editor

Your recommendation contributes to the editor's final decision.

Tips for reviewing in MCPR

Focus on the science

Assess whether the research question, methodology, analysis, and conclusions are robust, transparent, and supported by the evidence presented.

Make feedback specific

Inline annotations are most effective when comments are clear, actionable, and linked to a specific issue or suggestion.

Be constructive

Good peer review helps authors strengthen their work. Aim to provide feedback that is respectful, evidence-based, and focused on improvement.

Maintain confidentiality

Manuscripts, review discussions, and review materials should remain confidential throughout the review process.

Help improve MCPR

MCPR will continue to evolve as we learn from reviewers, editors, and authors. Feedback gathered during rollout helps shape future improvements and ensures the platform supports the needs of the research community.

Share your feedback

Have you recently reviewed a manuscript in MCPR? We'd love to hear about your experience.

Complete our short survey to share your feedback and help us improve the platform for reviewers across the research community.

[Take the MCPR feedback survey]

Frequently asked questions

What is MCPR?

Manuscript-Centric Peer Review (MCPR) is a review experience that allows reviewers, editors, and authors to work directly on the manuscript through inline annotations and connected discussions.

Is MCPR changing the peer review process?

No. MCPR changes the review experience, not the review process. Editorial standards, reviewer responsibilities, and publication decisions remain the same.

How is MCPR different from traditional review systems?

MCPR keeps manuscript content, feedback, discussions, and revisions together in a shared workspace, reducing the need to switch between files and tools.

Can I comment directly on the manuscript?

Yes. MCPR allows reviewers to provide feedback through inline highlights and annotations linked to specific sections of text.

Will I still submit a review report?

Yes. Reviewers continue to submit formal review reports and recommendations as part of the evaluation process.

Can I discuss revisions with authors?

Yes. MCPR supports collaborative discussions between reviewers, authors, and editors throughout the review process.

How can I provide feedback on MCPR?

You can share your experience through the MCPR feedback survey[JL2] . Feedback from reviewers helps guide future platform improvements and development.

What if I need help using MCPR?

If you have questions about the review process or encounter technical issues, contact your journal's editorial office or support team for assistance.

Learn more about the review process and share your feedback to help improve MCPR for reviewers across the research community.