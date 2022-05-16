peter schausberger
University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Ecology and Behavior
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Czech University of Life Sciences Prague
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
University of Rennes 1
Rennes, France
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
University of Tsukuba
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Kyoto University of Advanced Science (KUAS)
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Ecology and Behavior