Scope

The Venoms, Toxinology and Biochemistry section publishes high-quality, rigorously peer reviewed research articles, reviews and commentaries on all aspects of arachnid venoms, toxins and related bioactive compounds. We welcome submissions on all venomous arachnids, including spiders, scorpions, pseudoscorpions and ticks, and we also consider studies on salivary gland components and secretions from other arachnid orders.

This section considers manuscripts spanning basic, translational and applied research, as well as clinically relevant studies. Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

- Venom proteomics, transcriptomics and integrated multi omics approaches

- Pharmacology and mechanisms of action of arachnid toxins and other venom components

- Chemistry, structural biology and structure–function relationships

- Ecology and functional roles of venoms and toxins

- Evolution and diversification of venoms, toxins and venom delivery systems

- Antivenoms, toxin inhibitors and other therapeutic interventions

- Resources and tools for toxinology, including toxin databases, nomenclature and bioinformatics

Priority is given to manuscripts characterizing individual venom components rather than effects of crude venoms, including studies on using arachnid toxins as pharmacological tools, bioinsecticides, anti-parasitic treatments, therapeutics, and for diagnostic purposes. Both experimental and theoretical studies are welcome, provided that underlying hypotheses are clearly stated and rigorously evaluated.