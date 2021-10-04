Scope

The Auditory Science section is dedicated to publishing research that advances our fundamental understanding of auditory function, hearing mechanisms, and the scientific underpinnings of auditory diagnosis and therapies.

Led by Dr Sunil Puria from Harvard University, this Frontiers in Audiology and Otology section welcomes submissions that explore the basic scientific principles behind hearing and hearing-related disorders through interdisciplinary approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cochlear and middle ear physiology and anatomy

connections between auditory perception and physiology

auditory neuroscience

bone conduction hearing

comparative studies in hearing

noise damage

evolution and developmental aspects of hearing

molecular mechanisms of hearing

genetic factors in hearing and deafness

novel molecular and genetic diagnostic tools

innovative therapeutic strategies based on molecular and genetic insights

influence of ions, proteins, and molecules on auditory systems

acoustics education

your additional ideas that contribute to the goals of this specialty section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in auditory science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology also offers the following specialty sections: