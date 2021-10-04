Scope

The Clinical Research in Auditory Implants and Hearing Aids section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and clinical approaches in the field of hearing rehabilitation, auditory implants, and hearing aids.

Led by Dr. Joseph Attias from the University of Haifa, this Frontiers in Audiology and Otology section welcomes submissions which connect interdisciplinary perspectives to improve the understanding and treatment of hearing impairments across all age groups.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air conduction hearing aids

assistive listening devices

aural rehabilitation

auditory training

bone conduction hearing devices

brain-stem implants

cochlear implants

communication strategies

direct acoustic implants

middle ear implants

neuroimaging

objective auditory measures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of hearing impairments, as well as the clinical application of auditory implants and hearing aids.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audiology and otology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Submissions relating to the technological innovations of hearing aids and auditory implants are not considered within the scope of this specialty section.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology also offers the following specialty sections: