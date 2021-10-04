Scope

The Tinnitus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of tinnitus in the fields of audiology and otology.

Led by Dr. Grant Searchfield from The University of Auckland, this Frontiers in Audiology and Otology section welcomes submissions which connect tinnitus theoretical knowledge with practical applications for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management of tinnitus.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical assessment and management methods

clinical and translational science

clinical practice guidelines

commentaries on practice

controlled trials

hypothesis and theory

proof of concept studies

qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods

reviews

technical reports

therapeutic innovations

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audiology and otology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Audiology and Otology also offers the following specialty sections: