Scope

The Vestibular Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the understanding and treatment of vertigo and balance disorders.

Led by Dr. Hung Thai-Van from Institut de l'Audition, Institut Pasteur, the Vestibular Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of audiology and otology, which connect the understanding of pathophysiology to the development of personalized medicine approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging of the vestibular sensory organs

bilateral vestibulopathy and vestibular implants

cognition and vestibular disorders

deaf child and vertigo and balance disorders

epidemiology and classification of peripheral and central vestibular disorders

evaluation of surgical procedures

hydrops, menière's disease, and vestibular migraine in recurrent vestibulopathy

imaging of vertigo and balance disorders

innovative technologies for vestibular rehabilitation

objective vestibular assessment of vestibulo-ocular responses and otolith function

persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (pppd)

third mobile window syndrome and related disorders

vestibular screening and testing in children

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of vestibular disorders, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine in this field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of audiology and otology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.