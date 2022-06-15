Mission & scope

Frontiers in Big Data is an interdisciplinary journal that focuses on the advancements and applications of big data.

Led by Field Chief Editor, Dr Huan Liu (Arizona State University, USA) the journal focuses on understanding and managing the power of big data, as well as acquiring intelligence from information to address and solve the biggest challenges of humankind. Frontiers in Big Data welcomes research contributions across the multifaceted and vast field, which advance new methodologies and develops data science, AI, data mining, and medical health informatics. Topics include, but are not limited to:

big data networks

big data and AI in high energy physics

cybersecurity and privacy

data analytics for social impact

data mining and management

data science

data-driven climate sciences

machine learning and artificial intelligence

medicine and public health.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Big Data is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.