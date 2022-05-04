Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva , Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics
California Institute of Technology
Pasadena , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics
Department of Computer Science, Bioengineering, Robotics and Systems Engineering, School of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences, University of Genoa
Genoa , Italy
Associate Editor
Big Data and AI in High Energy Physics