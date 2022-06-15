Scope

The Cybersecurity and Privacy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing emerging challenges in big data security and privacy.

Led by Dr. Elena Ferrari from the University of Insubria and Dr. Murat Kantarcioglu from the University of Virginia Tech, the Cybersecurity and Privacy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of data security and privacy, which aim to balance innovation with the protection of individual and organizational rights.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data provenance

innovative access control techniques for big data

personal data storage

privacy-aware data sharing

privacy-preserving big data management and analytics

privacy risk estimation

protecting big data against cyber attacks

user control of personal data use

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of innovative solutions in data security and privacy.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cybersecurity and privacy, focusing on data security, privacy-aware policies, and innovative access control techniques, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Cybersecurity and Privacy section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on cybersecurity, privacy, or related topics. However, studies that address non-technical aspects, such as the social implications of privacy-aware data sharing and data analytics or the ethical considerations of innovative access control techniques, may be considered if they contribute to the understanding and advancement of data security and privacy. Submissions that primarily focus on general social sciences, humanities, or unrelated scientific disciplines without a direct connection to cybersecurity and privacy are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of data security and privacy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.