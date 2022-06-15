Scope

The Data Analytics for Social Impact section is dedicated to publishing research focused on utilizing data analytics, AI, and machine learning for positive and equitable social impact.

Led by a team of expert researchers and practitioners, the Data Analytics for Social Impact section welcomes submissions in various domains of data analytics that address the needs and constraints of real-world problems and contribute to social good.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case studies: describing work that addresses a real social problem, with real data, and ideally in collaboration with social impact organizations

challenges: describing challenges encountered in both research and deployment for the field to learn from and hopefully tackle

lessons learned: by researchers and/or practitioners working on data analytics for social impact problems

methods: research contributions of new methods motivated by, applied to, and evaluated on real-world problems in social good

new questions for the field: position papers ranging from new questions that the interdisciplinary field needs to tackle, including ethical, technical, and societal questions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of data analytics, AI, and machine learning to real-world social impact problems, with a strong emphasis on ethical considerations and societal implications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the data analytics for social impact, AI, and machine learning in addressing real-world problems, ethical considerations, and societal implications, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Data Analytics for Social Impact section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental basis in social impact. Research that does not employ data-driven methodologies or lacks a strong analytical component is outside the scope of this section. However, the section acknowledges the importance of interdisciplinary research and will consider submissions that have a clear connection to social impact, even if they touch upon fields such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or biosafety, as long as they contribute to the overall mission of utilizing data analytics, AI, and machine learning for positive and equitable social impact.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Data Analytics for Social Impact to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.