Scope

Every day, massive amounts of environmental data are routinely collected and processed from a dense constellation of Earth observing satellites and sensors, providing nearly continuous monitoring of the global biosphere. Other data are collected from aircraft, in situ and mobile weather station networks spanning the globe. Collectively, these data are complimentary and encompass a diversity of information and observational scales, which are processed and used in a broad range of environmental applications, including weather and climate forecasts, disaster risk assessments, water quality, and ecosystem health monitoring. The timeliness and quality of these 'big data' assessments have multiple direct benefits to human welfare and national economies, and they fundamentally improve our understanding of the environment. At the forefront of the big data revolution are the climate sciences, driven by the need to effectively distill and utilize information from increasingly greater volumes of global data. New approaches that enhance data reduction and distillation processes are continuously developed and environmental predictions and understanding are constantly improved by the information gained from large, diverse datasets.

Data-Driven Climate Sciences publishes innovative interdisciplinary research involving geospatial data processing and analyses, environmental assessments and applications in the climate sciences. Relevant topics include but are not limited to:

· water and carbon cycle interactions

· climate feedbacks

· land-ocean-atmosphere connections

· surface energy budget and climate change

· earth observation and data processing technologies

Studies involving innovative data processing and applications are emphasized as they pertain to the above topical areas, including remote sensing, modelling and data product development; multi-sensor remote sensing data fusion; model data assimilation and integration; ecological forecasting; climate services and data architectures.

General commentary articles and book reviews are only considered by invitation.