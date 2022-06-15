Scope

The Data-driven Climate Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative interdisciplinary approaches in geospatial data processing and environmental assessments within the climate sciences domain.

Led by Dr. Huan Wu from the Sun Yat-sen University, the Data-driven Climate Sciences section welcomes submissions in various domains of climate sciences, which connect diverse data sources and applications to enhance our understanding of the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate feedbacks

earth observation and data processing technologies

land-ocean-atmosphere connections

surface energy budget and climate change

water and carbon cycle interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of large, diverse datasets and their applications in improving environmental predictions and understanding.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the climate feedbacks, earth observation and data processing technologies, land-ocean-atmosphere connections, surface energy budget and climate change, water and carbon cycle interactions, and SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of climate sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.