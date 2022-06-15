Scope

The Data Mining and Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of innovative algorithms and methodologies for managing and extracting knowledge from big data.

Led by Dr. Huan Liu from Arizona State University, the Data Mining and Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of data mining and management, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the increasing volume, variety, and complexity of data.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cybersecurity in social data

data-driven hypothesis generation, evaluation, and validation

data fusion from multiple sources

data preprocessing (feature selection, discretization or imputation, instance selection)

data visual analytics

ethics issues in data mining and management

information retrieval, search, and recommendation

intelligent data management

large language models (LLMs) research and their applications

privacy-preserving data sharing and mining

scalable data mining

streamlining algorithms

trust and privacy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methods and techniques employed in data mining and management to address the challenges posed by big data.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the data mining and management, cybersecurity in social data, data-driven hypothesis generation, evaluation, and validation, data fusion from multiple sources, data preprocessing, data visual analytics, ethics issues in data mining and management, information retrieval, search, and recommendation, intelligent data management, privacy-preserving data sharing and mining, scalable data mining, streamlining algorithms, trust and privacy, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Data Mining and Management section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on education and learning without a strong connection to data mining techniques, algorithms, or data management practices. However, studies that emphasize the development or application of data mining and management methodologies in the context of education and learning are welcome. Additionally, submissions that do not address the challenges and opportunities arising from the increasing volume, variety, and complexity of data, or do not contribute to the advancement of the in-scope areas, such as cybersecurity in social data, data-driven hypothesis generation, evaluation, and validation, data fusion from multiple sources, data preprocessing, data visual analytics, ethics issues in data mining and management, information retrieval, search, and recommendation, intelligent data management, privacy-preserving data sharing and mining, scalable data mining, streamlining algorithms, trust and privacy, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of data mining and management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.