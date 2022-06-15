Scope

The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Led by Prof. Sebastian Ventura from the University of Cordoba, the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence section welcomes submissions in various domains of machine learning and artificial intelligence, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of these technologies in diverse fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied machine learning

automl and ai

classification, regression, recognition, and prediction

combinatorial optimization

constraint processing and learning

deep inference, learning, and architectures

explainable ml and ai

human-in-the-loop ai

learning, reasoning, and inference

learning to infer and to learn

learning to understand non-standard data

multi-agent inference and learning

problem solving and planning

program synthesis, probabilistic (logic) programming

reinforcement learning

robot learning

statistical relational ai

supervised and unsupervised machine learning

tractable inference and learning

trustworthy ai

visualization for and of ml

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence section does not consider submissions primarily focused on medical treatment, public health, or healthcare management, as these topics fall outside the scope of machine learning and artificial intelligence research. However, studies that emphasize the development and application of ML and AI techniques in the context of big data, including those that support and advance industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.