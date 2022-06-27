Scope

Big Data is no fad. In more ways than one, the world is growing at an exponential rate, and so is the size of data collected across the globe. Data is becoming more meaningful and contextually relevant, breaks new ground for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), and even moves both of them from research labs to production. The focus has shifted from collecting massive amounts of data to making sense of it, i.e. to turn data into knowledge, conclusions, and actions.

But what does this mean for ML and AI? Is ML converging with AI, as suggested by some news, blogs and other media? Are big data and machine learning really the answer to open questions in AI. To understand this, the section welcomes foundational and applied papers from a wide range of topics underpinning both ML and AI. Specifically, we welcome papers on:

· Applied machine learning

· AutoML and AI

· Classification, regression, recognition, and prediction

· Combinatorial optimization

· Constraint processing and learning

· Deep inference, learning, and architectures

· Explainable ML and AI

· Human-in-the-loop AI

· Learning, Reasoning and Inference

· Learning to infer and to learn

· Learning to understand non-standard data

· Multi-Agent inference and learning

· Problem solving and planning

· Program synthesis, Probabilistic (logic) programming

· Reinforcement learning

· Robot Learning

· Statistical Relational AI

· Supervised and unsupervised machine learning

· Tractable Inference and Learning

· Trustworthy AI

· Visualization for and of ML

The journal will also explore and discuss emerging cross-disciplinary themes, such as learning-based programming, machine reasoning, and ML engineering for computationally and mathematically understanding and modeling complex AI systems. It also aims at providing a platform to discuss the significant impact that ML and AI has on other fields in science, society and industry.

The journal publishes original research as Articles. We also publish a range of other content types including Brief Research Reports, Case Reports, Empirical Studies, Evaluations, Mini Reviews, Perspectives, Codes, Data Reports, Comments, Reviews, among others.