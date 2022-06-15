Scope

The Medicine and Public Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of big data and artificial intelligence in health and medicine.

Led by Dr. Thomas Hartung from Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, the Medicine and Public Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of health and medicine, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the use of big data and artificial intelligence.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data-mining technologies

evidence interpretation

modern data warehousing

quality assurance of data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of big data and artificial intelligence in medicine and public health, aiming to improve patient outcomes, disease prevention, and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the integration of big data and artificial intelligence in health and medicine, aiming to improve patient outcomes, disease prevention, and treatment (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Medicine and Public Health section does not consider submissions focused on botany or social sciences, as these topics fall outside the scope of our section's primary focus on medical and public health research involving big data and artificial intelligence. However, we recognize that speech therapy may have relevance to our section's mission when it involves the application of big data and artificial intelligence in improving patient outcomes and treatment. Therefore, we will consider submissions related to speech therapy that align with our section's focus on big data and artificial intelligence. We encourage authors to submit their work to more appropriate sections within the Frontiers family of journals if their research does not align with our section's mission.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health and medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.