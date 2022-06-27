ahmed abdelaziz sayed
Amazon (Germany)
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
Amazon (Germany)
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
Bibliotheca Alexandrina
Alexandria, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
Minneapolis, United States
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
Department of Veterinary Sciences, School of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Gdansk
Gdansk, Poland
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Westminster
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Washington, United States
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Lincoln
Lincoln, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
University of Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health
Tampere University of Technology
Tampere, Finland
Community Reviewer
Medicine and Public Health