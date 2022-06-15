Scope

The Recommender Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of recommender systems.

Led by Dr. Bart Goethals from the University of Antwerp, the Recommender Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of recommender systems, which address the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bubbles and their impact on recommender systems

case studies of real-world implementations

economic and human impact of recommender systems

evaluation methods, both online and offline

innovative interdisciplinary approaches combining economic, psychological, and computer science techniques

privacy concerns in recommender systems

scalability of recommender systems

surveys and tutorials of important areas and techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and evaluation of recommender systems in various contexts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Recommender Systems section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the development, evaluation, or application of recommender systems. Studies that primarily address unrelated fields, such as clinical research or product efficacy, are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that combine social sciences with a fundamental basis in recommender systems, particularly those that involve innovative interdisciplinary approaches, are welcome and considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of recommender systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.