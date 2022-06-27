Scope

With this special section of Frontiers in Big Data, we want to provide a dedicated and high quality resource collecting new research results, systems and techniques in the broad field of recommender systems. As one of the most popular big data applications, recommender systems are becoming more ubiquitous in our every day lives, being used in search engines, online retail, news, entertainment, travel, social networks, and much more. The research area is evolving and growing rapidly, but many challenges still remain. Apart from creating better recommenders, we face important challenges such as that of privacy, bubbles, evaluation, both online and offline, scalability, understanding both the human and economic impact, and much more.

This journal solicits original articles in both the research and practice of recommender systems, surveys and tutorials of important areas and techniques, and case studies of real-world implementations.

In addition, innovative interdisciplinary approaches that address combinations of economic, psychological, and computer science techniques are highly encouraged.

Reproducibility is a major concern within our research field, and it is the goal of this journal to guarantee that all contributions are valuable and shown to be reproducible.