Mission & scope

Frontiers in Blockchain publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research covering all theory and applications of blockchain and blockchain-related technologies. Field Chief Editors Christopher Clack at University College London and Olinga Ta'eed at the Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance are supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, practitioners and the public worldwide.

Blockchain and distributed-ledger technologies enable new modes of communication, synchronisation, and transfer of value with broad impact for society, industry, commerce and government. The research required to realise the potential impact is substantial and crosses many disciplines. In terms of technical sciences these include cryptology, distributed systems, law, formal methods, code verification and validation, software and systems metrics. The broader agendas will also be covered including economics, finance, business, cryptocurrrencies, tokenomics, governance, social innovation and philosophical treatise. As the field is growing fast, we seek to adapt to the changing research landscape, integrate and cross-link studies and citations in related subfields, and provide an overview of the state-of-the-art in these fields and the ways in which they complement each other. Frontiers in Blockchain aims to accept original and high-quality submissions from academia and industry, including theoretical, computational, and experimental research and development, applications, case studies and position papers.

Frontiers is delighted to announce a journal-wide prize of 10,000 USD, “Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize". This prize is in collaboration with the Yun Family and associate entities, and will be awarded to the best paper published in 2019.