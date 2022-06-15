Mission & scope

Frontiers in Blockchain is a multidisciplinary journal indexed in Web of Science (ESCI) and the DOAJ, that covers all theory and applications of blockchain technologies across society, industry and commerce.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editors Prof Christopher Clack (University College London, UK) and Dr Olinga Ta’eed (Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance CCEG, UK) and welcomes submissions in all areas of blockchain technology research which provide an overview of state-of-the-art advancements and their applications.

Frontiers in Blockchain aims to bridge academic and industry research and seeks original research, including theoretical, computational, and experimental research and development, applications, case studies and position papers. Areas of interest include:

automation and smart contracts

blockchain applications in real-world and industry

blockchain economics

blockchain ethics, policy and governance

blockchain for good

blockchain for the metaverse and Web3

blockchain in AI and IoT

blockchain security, privacy, and trust

blockchain technology foundations and innovations

decentralized science

finance on blockchain.

The broader agenda of the journal includes research relating to security, economics, finance, business, law, cryptocurrencies, tokenomics, governance, social innovation, and philosophical treatise. Technical sciences including cryptology, distributed systems, formal methods, code verification and validation, software and systems metrics are also welcome. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Whilst the journal welcomes the spread of topics that lie between the movement of hard tangible and financial assets and soft intangible non-financial assets, nevertheless manuscripts which do not feature a significant usage of blockchain theory, technologies and applications are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Blockchain is committed to advancing developments in the field of blockchain research by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers, practitioners, and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future. As such, the journal is delighted to announce two best article prizes in collaboration with the Yun Family Foundation.

Frontiers in Blockchain has a partnership with the Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance.