Scope

The Bridge Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of bridge engineering in design, construction, maintenance, and management.

Led by Dr. Joan Casas from Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya, the Bridge Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bridge engineering, which connect researchers and professionals in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aesthetics of bridges

bridge construction methods

bridge design

bridge maintenance

life-cycle performance of bridges

management of bridge structures

pedestrian, highway, and railway bridges

repair and strengthening of existing bridges

social impact of bridges

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the advancements in bridge engineering, including design, analysis, construction methods, and service life performance.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The Bridge Engineering section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the design, construction, maintenance, and management of bridge structures.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bridge engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.