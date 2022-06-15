Mission & scope

Frontiers in Built Environment is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the development of smart and sustainable methodologies for the design, construction and management of resilient buildings and infrastructure.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Izuru Takewaki (Kyoto Arts and Crafts University, Japan), the journal welcomes submissions in all areas of built environment research across all areas of civil engineering, within and beyond urban spaces. It is currently indexed in DOAJ, Scopus, and Web of Science (ESCI) among others.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

bridge engineering

building information modelling (BIM)

coastal and offshore engineering

computational methods in structural engineering

construction management

construction materials

earthquake engineering

fire Resistant engineering

geotechnical engineering

indoor environment

structural sensing, control, and asset management

sustainable design and construction

transportation and transit systems

urban science

wind engineering and science.

In addition, submissions in the following areas are encouraged:

computer simulation and data science for innovative design and construction

damage-tolerant resilient infrastructure and buildings

green building

smart cities

structural health monitoring and disaster prevention.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Manuscripts that focus solely on climate change, human growth, education, or industry without a fundamental basis in the built environment are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are purely engineering in nature, without considering the broader implications for the built environment, are also outside the journal's scope.

Frontiers in Built Environment is committed to advancing developments in the field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.