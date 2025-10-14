Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainable Design and Construction
Argonne National Laboratory (DOE)
Lemont, United States
Associate Editor
Sustainable Design and Construction
University of Technology Malaysia
Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Sustainable Design and Construction
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Sustainable Design and Construction