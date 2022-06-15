Scope

The Coastal and Offshore Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing interdisciplinary knowledge in coastal and offshore area management.

Led by Dr. Barbara Zanuttigh from the University of Bologna, the Coastal and Offshore Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of built environment, which foster collaboration between coastal and offshore communities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation to climate change and risk assessment

blue growth and marine spatial planning

coastal, harbor, and offshore structures and foundations (breakwaters, multi-functional structures, offshore platforms, marine renewable energy devices)

wave loads, wave-structure interaction, structural vulnerability, and resilience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, construction, and maintenance of coastal and offshore structures and interventions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the adaptation to climate change, risk assessment, blue growth, marine spatial planning, coastal and offshore structures, and resilience in relation to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below Water).

The Coastal and Offshore Engineering section does not consider aspects not specifically related to coastal or offshore engineering. Authors should note that topics related to inland water management, non-marine environmental studies, or research focused on purely theoretical aspects without foundation in coastal or offshore engineering challenges may better fit with other sections or journals. However, submissions that support and advance the adaptation to climate change, risk assessment, blue growth, marine spatial planning, coastal and offshore structures, and resilience in relation to sustainable development are encouraged and considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of built environment to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.