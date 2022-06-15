Scope

The Computational Methods in Structural Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing computational techniques and their applications in structural engineering.

Led by Dr. Vagelis Plevris from Qatar University and Dr. George Tsiatas from National Technical University of Athens, the Computational Methods in Structural Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of structural engineering, which aim to enhance the connection between numerical methods and computational mechanics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in structural mechanics

blast engineering

boundary element method

composite materials in engineering structures

finite difference and finite volume methods

finite element method

fire engineering

mesh reduction methods

modeling in structural engineering

optimization

smart structures and systems

static and dynamic analysis of structures

structural health monitoring and control

structural reliability

structural stability

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of computational methods to complex structural systems in engineering.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Computational Methods in Structural Engineering section does not consider submissions focusing on economic factors or efficiency analysis without a foundation in computational methods or structural engineering. However, studies that incorporate financial or management aspects as supplementary information to the core computational methods and structural engineering research are welcome. The primary focus should remain on advancing computational techniques and their applications in structural engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.