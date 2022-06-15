Scope

The Construction Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative developments in construction management throughout the lifecycle of buildings and civil infrastructures.

Led by Dr. Zhen Chen from the University of Strathclyde, the Construction Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of construction management, which connect innovative theories with practical solutions to advance the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case studies on best practices and lessons learned

construction management systems

construction process improvement

international collaborations

intelligence pervasive construction

lifecycle information management

mega and major project management

optioneering solutions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and solutions in construction management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the construction management, lifecycle information management, and mega and major project management, in alignment with SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Construction Management section does not consider submissions focusing on human factors unrelated to construction processes or general building safety without a management perspective. However, device development with relevance to construction management practices will be considered, as it aligns with the section's focus on innovative developments in construction management. Studies that do not address the core aspects of construction management are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of construction management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.