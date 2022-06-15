Scope

The Construction Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of construction materials in infrastructure and buildings.

Led by Dr. Bjorn Birgisson from the University of Georgia, the Construction Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of construction materials, which connect the development, processing, evaluation, applications, and performance of these materials in civil engineering.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bitumen and asphalt materials in roads

civil infrastructure materials

composite materials preparation and their application in civil engineering structures and infrastructure

concrete materials in buildings and civil infrastructure

geopolymers for structures

material elements preparation, assemblages, and connection

materials for improved resilience of structures

materials for improved sustainability of structures

new material solutions combined into structures

pavement engineering

polymeric materials and polymer-modified materials in structures

steel construction, design, analysis, and application in structures and infrastructure

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of construction materials in infrastructure and buildings.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of construction materials in infrastructure and buildings, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Construction Materials section does not consider studies centered on pure materials research, materials life cycle analysis, or non-material aspects such as project management, architectural design, or unrelated engineering disciplines. However, submissions that focus on the development, processing, evaluation, applications, and performance of construction materials in infrastructure and buildings, while also contributing to sustainable development and urban planning, are welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of construction materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.