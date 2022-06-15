Scope

The Dam Engineering and Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of dam engineering and its practical applications.

Led by Dr. Amin Hariri-Ardebili from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Dam Engineering and Design section welcomes submissions in various domains of dam engineering, which connect diverse disciplines and promote practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

construction materials specifically in a dam engineering context, involving cement, mortar, mass and roller-compacted concrete, rock, soil, mining materials, material testing, modeling in dams, and aging of materials

engineering and design aspects, highlighting innovations in dam design, international standards, dam shape optimization, surveillance, monitoring, and instrumentation

environmental and sustainability aspects, including environmental costs, benefits, drawbacks, river system management, dams' impacts on biodiversity/ecosystems, sustainable dam design and management, and reduction in carbon emissions

geotechnical dimensions of dam engineering, covering geophysical surveys, embankment and rockfill dams, internal erosion, seepage, foundation defects, soil-structure interaction, barrier walls, anchors, grout curtains in dams, exploration planning, and non-intrusive methods

hydraulics and hydrology of dams, addressing reservoir operation, water resources, and hydroelectric power plants

levees and tailings, encompassing coal combustion residual impoundments and small dams

new technologies, featuring digital twins in dams, sensors, early warning systems, Internet of Things (IoT) in hydropower projects, machine learning, data-driven methods, drones, LIDAR, and satellite technology for monitoring

planning aspects encompassing economics, environmental impact assessments, public funding, management, and socio-political dimensions of dam design and removal

risks, safety, and resilience, incorporating extreme weather events, climate change, risk management, risk-informed decision-making, monitoring, dam lifecycles, consequences of dam failures, and resilience of infrastructure networks and communities

structural considerations, including dam rehabilitation, retrofitting, computational analysis, seismic aspects of dam design, structural health monitoring, and instruments for strong motion in dams

various dam and levee types, such as Gravity, Arch, RCC, CFRD, Embankment, and Rockfill dams.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of dam engineering and design, aiming to contribute to the advancement of the field and its practical applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the construction materials in dam engineering, engineering and design aspects, geotechnical dimensions of dam engineering, hydraulics and hydrology of dams, environmental and sustainability aspects, levees and tailings, new technologies in dam engineering, planning aspects of dam design and removal, risks, safety, and resilience in dam engineering, structural considerations in dam engineering, and various dam and levee types, and SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dam engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.