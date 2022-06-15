Scope

The Earthquake Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and mitigating the effects of earthquake ground motions on buildings and infrastructures.

Led by Dr. Izuru Takewaki from Kyoto Arts and Crafts University, the Earthquake Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of earthquake engineering, which aim to enhance the safety and reliability of building structures and infrastructures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active control

base-isolation

building retrofit

critical excitation

earthquake input energy

geotechnical aspects

ground motion characterization (e.g. near-fault, far-fault, short-period, long-period)

passive control

pile foundations

recorded ground motions

redundancy analysis

reinforced concrete structures

response spectra

robustness analysis

soil liquefaction

soil mechanics

soil-structure interactions

steel structures

stochastic modeling of ground motion

structural control

structural optimization

uncertainty analysis

wood structures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the behavior of building structures and infrastructures under risky and uncertain ground motions, as well as their underlying properties and intrinsic relationships with structural responses.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and mitigation of earthquake effects on buildings and infrastructures, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Earthquake Engineering section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the analysis, design, and mitigation of earthquake-induced hazards. However, studies focusing on general structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, or other fields may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in earthquake engineering and contribute to the understanding and mitigation of earthquake effects on buildings and infrastructures.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of earthquake engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.