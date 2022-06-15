Scope

The Fire Resistant Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the safety of buildings and built infrastructures against fire hazards.

Led by Dr. Zhong Tao from Western Sydney University, the Fire Resistant Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of fire resistance engineering, which connect research and practice communities to address complex issues in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active fire protection systems and passive fire protection methods

assessment and quantification of fire risk

case studies of fire investigation

fire detection and suppression technologies

fire forensics

fire properties of various materials and products

fire resistance of buildings and other built infrastructure

fire safety design

modeling and testing of fire ignition/growth and smoke spread

technical solutions to improve fire resistance and safety

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of fire resistance engineering to ensure structural and human safety.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fire resistant engineering and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fire resistance engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.