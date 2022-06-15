Scope

The Geotechnical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of geotechnical engineering through innovative evaluation, design methods, construction technologies, and engineering applications.

Led by Dr. Jie Han from the University of Kansas, the Geotechnical Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of geotechnical engineering, which connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications in the built environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced data analyses, numerical analyses, and artificial intelligence methods

design, construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of structure and pavement foundations, earth structures, substructures, and underground space and its interaction with the environment

earthworks, ground improvement, and underground construction technologies including trenchless technology

geo-hazard/environmental impacts and mitigation and energy geotechnics

geotechnical asset management and sustainability assessment

geomaterial laboratory testing, field testing, and geotechnical sensing and monitoring technologies

natural, recycled, improved, and manufactured geomaterials, geosynthetics, and smart materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of geotechnical engineering, emphasizing innovative approaches, practical applications, and interdisciplinary research relevant to the civil engineering community.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the geotechnical engineering, innovative evaluation, design methods, construction technologies, engineering applications, and sustainability assessment in relation to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Geotechnical Engineering section does not consider studies of soil and rock properties that are not directly related to civil engineering applications. Additionally, research focusing solely on non-geotechnical aspects, such as environmental, social, or economic factors, without a fundamental basis in geotechnical engineering principles and practices, are outside the scope of this section. The section aims to maintain a focus on interdisciplinary research relevant to the civil engineering community and the advancement of geotechnical engineering in relation to sustainable development and infrastructure innovation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geotechnical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.