Scope

The Indoor Environment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the design, operation, and maintenance of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in buildings.

Led by Dr. Hazim Awbi from the University of Reading, the Indoor Environment section welcomes submissions in the various domains of indoor environment research, which address the challenges of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and moving towards Nearly Zero Carbon Buildings (NZCB).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

airflow modeling

building energy modeling

building information modeling

daylighting and electric lighting systems

human health in low energy buildings

human thermal comfort

indoor air quality

intelligent building controls

renewable energy systems for buildings

urban environment

ventilation and air-distribution systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, operation, and maintenance of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in buildings, as well as their integration with renewable energy systems and advanced building simulation tools.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the indoor environment, energy efficiency, renewable energy systems, and sustainable urban development (SDGs 7, 9, 11, and 13).

The Indoor Environment section does not consider submissions focusing solely on renewable energy, social interaction, or spatial analysis, unless they have a direct and significant impact on indoor environmental quality, heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in buildings, or their integration with renewable energy systems and advanced building simulation tools. Studies that do not address the indoor environment or its effects on human health and well-being are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of indoor environment research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.