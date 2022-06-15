Scope

The Structural Sensing, Control and Asset Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement of structural sensing technologies and their applications in managing built environments.

Led by Dr. Ian Smith from the Technical University of Munich, and Dr. Zheng Lu from Tongji University, the Structural Sensing, Control and Asset Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of structural sensing and asset management, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of active structures and their management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active control

as-built reserve capacity

design of sensed structures

full-field sensing and photogrammetry

in-service retrofit, improvement, and repair

management of network of assets

mobile sensing

new sustainability criteria such as energy and carbon assessment

outlier detection

sensor system design, including type and placement

structural health monitoring

uncertainty propagation

uncertainty representation

whole-life design

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and management of structural sensing technologies and their applications in the built environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the structural sensing, control and asset management, and SDGs such as SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Comparisons of systems, equipment and algorithms are encouraged, particularly for papers on data interpretation.

The Structural Sensing, Control and Asset Management section does not consider studies that concentrate solely on sensor design and testing without a direct connection to the built environment, structural sensing, control, and asset management. Additionally, research that explores the development or analysis of composite materials, steel construction, or artificial intelligence without a fundamental basis in the core topics of structural sensing and asset management is considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural sensing and asset management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.