Scope

The Sustainable Design and Construction section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting a resilient and sustainable built environment.

Led by Dr. Umberto Berardi from Ryerson University, the Sustainable Design and Construction section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable design and construction, which connect academia and industry practitioners for sharing their latest research and practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced green building systems, construction technologies, and materials

advanced modeling techniques for green building and urban environment

passive green building design and construction

smart building design and construction

sustainable design and construction for comfort, health, and well-being

use of renewable energy sources for building design and construction

zero energy and zero carbon building design and construction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about planning, construction, and management of sustainable buildings.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable design and construction, green building systems, renewable energy sources, smart building design, and well-being in the built environment (SDGs 7, 9, 11, and 13).

The Sustainable Design and Construction section does not consider studies on indoor spaces and macro-scale urban spaces that do not have a direct connection to sustainable design and construction practices. Additionally, submissions that do not address sustainability in building materials, localized projects without broader implications, or research on office environments without a fundamental basis in sustainable design and construction practices are considered unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable design and construction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.