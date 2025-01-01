adi a.obeidah
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
CIISOLUTIONS Composite Infrastructure Innovation Solutions Corp.
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Independent researcher
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Tarbiat Modares University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Faculty of Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Swedish College of Engineering and Technology
Wah Cantt, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
College of Engineering, Najran University
Najran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Fahd bin Sultan University
Tabuk, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
California State University, Chico
Chico, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
United Arab Emirates University
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University
Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction
Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (UPM)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Design and Construction