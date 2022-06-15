Scope

The Transportation and Transit Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of transportation and transit systems in modern society.

Led by Dr. Sakdirat Kaewunruen from the University of Birmingham and Dr. Akira Matsumoto from Nihon University, the Transportation and Transit Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of transportation and transit systems, which connect fundamental research with practical applications and societal impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adoption of new materials, smart components, intelligent systems, and advanced technologies for novel applications in transportation and transit systems

integration of transportation and transit systems in urban and regional systems requiring high robustness, resilience, low-carbon impact, and harmony of co-existing transport modes

original and novel research and development in transportation and transit systems, including performance, safety, reliability, environmental impact and mitigation, public policy, mobility, connectivity, and economics

special topics and trends on the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operation of air, road, rail, and urban transportation

translation of engineering sciences to industrial practice, quality standards, and safety needs by addressing systems thinking, functionality, risk, reliability, and life cycle

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of transportation and transit systems, aiming to enhance scientific rigor and technological insight applicable to researchers, practitioners, and policy- and decision-makers in the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the adoption of new materials, smart components, intelligent systems, and advanced technologies for novel applications in transportation and transit systems, integration of transportation and transit systems in urban and regional systems, original research and development in transportation and transit systems, special topics and trends on the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operation of air, road, rail, and urban transportation, and translation of engineering sciences to industrial practice, quality standards, and safety needs (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 13: Climate Action).

The Transportation and Transit Systems section does not consider submissions that solely focus on the benefits or distribution of current infrastructure without addressing innovative solutions or improvements. However, articles discussing the integration of transportation and transit systems in urban and regional systems, as well as those addressing the planning, design, construction, maintenance, and operation of air, road, rail, and urban transportation, are welcome as long as they provide new insights or advancements in the field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transportation and transit systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.