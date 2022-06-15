Scope

The Urban Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of cities and urban environments.

Led by Dr. Marina Alberti from the University of Washington, the Urban Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of urban science, which aim to enhance the understanding and practice of urban design and planning.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data and urban sensors

indicators and dashboards

innovation and shared economies

modeling and visualizations

social networks and spatial inequalities

urban analytics

urban change and evolution

urban form and health

urban infrastructure and virtual mobility

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interactions and dynamics within urban environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the urban science, big data and urban sensors, indicators and dashboards, innovation and shared economies, modeling and visualizations, social networks and spatial inequalities, urban analytics, urban change and evolution, urban form and health, urban infrastructure and virtual mobility, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Urban Science section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on energy management, waste management, or construction methods without a clear relevance to urban planning, development, or sustainability. Studies that do not address the broader implications for urban environments and their inhabitants, or do not contribute to the advancement of the in-scope areas such as urban science, big data and urban sensors, indicators and dashboards, innovation and shared economies, modeling and visualizations, social networks and spatial inequalities, urban analytics, urban change and evolution, urban form and health, and urban infrastructure and virtual mobility, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.