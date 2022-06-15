Scope

The Wind Engineering and Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and development of civil infrastructure and lifelines designed to withstand extreme wind events.

Led by Dr. Gregory Kopp from Western University and Dr. Forrest Masters from University of Florida, the Wind Engineering and Science section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wind engineering, which connect theoretical advancements with practical applications in the built environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aeroelasticity and aerodynamic forcing

boundary-layer wind tunnel modeling

building physics and science

catastrophe modeling

computational wind engineering

full-scale testing and analysis

infrastructure resilience and its role in community functioning

structural and non-structural response to wind loading and wind-driven rain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between wind and the built environment, as well as the development of resilient infrastructure.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the wind engineering and science, infrastructure resilience, and community functioning, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wind engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.