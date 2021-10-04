Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cell Death is a multidisciplinary open access journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research spanning the fundamental, translational and clinical aspects of cell death.

Able to occur in both an accidental or programmed manner, the concept of Cell Death and Programmed Cell Death has evolved dramatically. Many diverse genetic pathways expanding on the well-studied Apoptosis with multiple forms of necrotic cell death have now been identified, as have forms of Programmed Cell Death with specific finely regulated molecular machineries, including necroptosis, pyroptosis, and ferroptosis. However, the nature of true accidental cell death is still largely elusive.

At Frontiers in Cell Death, we welcome all forms of manuscripts that better enhance our understanding of cell death (accidental and programmed), and address the fundamental questions remaining in the field (i.e. true accidental cell death). We particularly encourage submissions that explore new aspects of cell death (i.e. new models of cell death) and investigate new crosslinks, intersections and pathways.

At current, we have four Specialty Sections that encompass much of the multidisciplinary field of Cell Death: