Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cell Death is a multidisciplinary open access journal that publishes research on the fundamental, translational, and clinical aspects of cell death. The journal aims to bridge the gap between scientific discoveries and their practical applications.

With an international editorial board led by Field Chief Editor Prof Zhenggang Liu (Bethesda, USA), Frontiers in Cell Death, indexed in DOAJ, seeks to highlight research that enhances our understanding of cell death, including the exploration of new models and the investigation of crosslinks, intersections, and pathways. The journal aims to address the fundamental questions that remain in the field, such as the nature of true accidental cell death.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

apoptosis

cellular stress and survival

inflammation and cytotoxicity

model Systems in Cell Death

non-apoptotic regulated cell death.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers in Cell Death is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.