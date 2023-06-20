Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
National Institutes of Health (NIH)*
Bethesda, USA * Dr. Liu is serving in his personal capacity, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cell Death
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Apoptosis
École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Non-Apoptotic Regulated Cell Death
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Model Systems in Cell Death